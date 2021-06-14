GDDR6 memory prices to increase 8-13% by Q3 2021: hurts GPUs, consoles

GDDR memory prices will hurt Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

GDDR memory prices are about to get more expensive, with TrendForce expecting an 8-13% increase in GDDR memory prices later this year -- which will hurt GPU and console prices even more.

Graphics DRAM (GDDR) prices increasing will hurt GDDR6 and GDDR6X-based products, with GDDR6 inside of all of AMD's new RDNA 2-based products: the Radeon RX 6000 series (Radeon RX 6700 through to the Radeon RX 6900 XT all use GDDR6 memory) as well as the next-gen consoles in Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles.

On the PC side of things, NVIDIA uses the ultra-fast GDDR6X memory in half of its new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs: the newly-released GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards both use GDDR6X memory -- so too do the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

TrendForce sees four key factors behind the price of graphics DRAM increasing: