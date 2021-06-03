All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

After The Fall looks like a scary fun time for you and your friends

The zombies in After The Fall are scary, vicious, and have a worf pack mentality. You're going to need friends to take these on.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Jun 3 2021 8:45 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Jul 1 2021 9:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Vertigo Games is getting ready to release its next VR game, After The Fall, and the development team is starting the stir up the hype. A new preview real explains a bit more about the backstory and the enemies you face.

After The Fall is a 4-player co-operative multiplayer VR shooter set in a fictional post-apocalyptic world that collapsed decades ago, and it is now overrun by terrifying zombies.

"The difference between After The Fall and other VR zombie shooters is that you can play it together with your friends. So it's all focused on 4-player co-op," said Richard Stitselaar, Vertigo Games Studio Director. "It's crucial for any team member to work together by healing each other, sharing ammo, sharing weapons. This is the only way you can survive in After The Fall."

The game takes place in the frozen remnants of what was once Los Angeles, and events that happened 20 years prior bread a mutant human called Snowbread, which run rampant through the city. Vertigo Games said that Snowbread are vicious enemies with a "wolfpack mentality." You will also encounter mutated zombies, which have different abilities and strengths. Players will have to watch out for one another to survive.

After The Fall will be available on Steam VR, Viveport, PlayStation VR, and Oculus Quest. Vertigo Games has not revealed the exact release date for the game, but the developer said we could expect it this summer.

After The Fall looks like a scary fun time for you and your friends 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

BeswinVR Pistol Virtual Reality Game Controller HTC Vive Pro 2.0| Vive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99$299.99$499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2021 at 2:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, afterthefall-vr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.