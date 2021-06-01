All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Spaceplane in development to take people from LA to Tokyo in an hour

Venus Aerospace Corp is pursuing the development of a spaceplane that will take people from Los Angeles to Tokyo in an hour.

Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 8:33 AM CDT
A very ambitious project is being spearheaded by Venus Aerospace Corp, who is planning on constructing a hyper-sonic space that will be used for transportation between countries.

Venus Aerospace Corp plans on constructing a spaceplane that would take off from a runway as a usual plane would, but then fly up to high cruising altitude where it would then engage its rocket booster. The rocket booster would then push the space plane to speeds exceeding 9,000mph, which is approximately 12 times the speed of sound.

The space plane would maintain that ridiculous speed for approximately 15 minutes before it begins to use Earth's atmosphere as a means of slowing down. Venus Aerospace Corp plans on transporting people from Los Angeles to Tokyo in around an hour. The company has said that it isn't close to conducting test flights as the design of the aircraft is still in development. Testing of scale models is scheduled to begin this summer.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:slashgear.com

