Elon Musk says this video of Starship reentering is 'pretty close'

A new video has been created that shows a simulation of SpaceX's Starship reentering the atmosphere. Elon says it's 'pretty close'

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, May 27 2021 3:31 AM CDT
A new video has been created that shows a "pretty close" simulation of how Starship reenters Earth, according to Elon Musk.

Twitter user Alexander Svan has posted a video of his finished simulation of Starship reentering Earth and tagged Elon Musk in it. Musk replied to the video and said it was "pretty close", and followed up by giving some tips to Svan, "No tiles on back side of flaps. Some tiles towards leeward side of ship trailing plasma spilling off rear of flaps."

If you have watched the video, you probably didn't notice the Dogecoin symbol that is painted onto the side of Starship. Below you will find some screenshots of it, and if you have been following the cryptocurrency news involving Musk and Dogecoin, you will understand that this is a very lovely touch by the animator. Starship is a fully reusable, two-stage-to-orbit super heavy-lift rocket that SpaceX plan on using to reach Mars.

Elon Musk says this video of Starship reentering is 'pretty close' 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

