Take-Two CEO on metaverse: 'We already do that in GTA Online'

GTA parent company CEO Strauss Zelnick is 'allergic' to buzzwords, but says the metaverse is kind of something they already do.

The metaverse is huge in gaming right now, and billion-dollar games like Roblox, Fortnite, and even Call of Duty Warzone are doing their part. What about games like GTA Online? Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments on the metaverse idea showing up in certain games.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says he's allergic to buzzwords like AR, VR, and 3D...and he's somewhat skeptical on the nebulous idea of the metaverse, which sees millions of gamers coming together in a virtualized, social environment complete with fourth wall-breaking crossovers.

Zelnick has already commented on a Roblox-style community creation tool showing up in GTA Online, but he was also asked about the metaverse. The CEO says it's something they already do in highly engaging, social-driven online games like NBA 2K, GTA Online, and Red Dead Online (and he's right, GTA Online and RDRO both have a very active roleplaying community, for instance).

"We're going to create bigger experiences by encouraging our creative folks to pursue their passions by doing things that haven't been done before," Zelnick said.

"I'm always allergic to buzzwords like virtual reality, AR hasn't really improved matters, 3D hasn't done much for us.

"What moves the dial in our business is amazing creativity, great characters, great stories, great graphics, great gameplay, the ability to enjoy those experiences with people across the world.

"The metaverse implies what we already do with GTA Online, with NBA 2K, with Red Dead Online. What we hope to do with some upcoming titles. The opportunity to exist in that world in ways that are challenging, fun and new, and find ourselves doing things we can't do in the real-world.

"Take crypto, metaverse--in five years, will any of this matter?"

So in short answer: Don't expect Take-Two to follow in Roblox's or Fortnite's footsteps. It's not necessary--GTA Online is powerful enough on its own, but when combined with powerhouse franchises like NBA 2K, the business model expands to billion-dollar heights.