Apple Music update: lossless audio coming in June, no extra cost (!)

Apple Music gets lossless audio for no extr acost, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos will also be hitting the service very soon.

Apple has done something that they normally don't do: update a previous service with a higher quality feature, and didn't charge anything more for it... that's exactly what the company has done with Apple Music.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Apple Music will soon have lossless audio that will cost users no more per month, it will be included in their Apple Music subscription. Not only that, but Apple will be pumping thousands of Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos capable tracks onto Apple Music with more dropping on the service over time.

75 million songs on Apple Music with lossless quality are now available to every Apple Music subscriber, at no additional cost... from Apple... with no additional cost (again for emphasis).

Apple explains: "Apple today announced Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio - the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost".

As for the Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music, that's something the company says is magical and that the audio listening experience is a totally new level.

Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, explains: "Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality. Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever".

You should expect to require new iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 updates for the support in Dolby Atmos, as well as particular AirPods and Beats headphones, with Apple explaining: "By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac".

How do you listen to the new lossless audio quality tracks on Apple Music? Easy, this is how: "To start listening to Lossless Audio, subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music can turn it on in Settings > Music > Audio Quality. Here, they can choose different resolutions for different connections such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download. Apple Music's Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. For the true audiophile, Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz".