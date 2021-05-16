All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AT&T to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery to battle Netflix and Disney

AT&T reportedly preparing to spin its media business and merge it with Discovery, for the upcoming battle against Netflix + Disney.

Published Sun, May 16 2021 6:05 PM CDT
AT&T and Discovery are reportedly set to announce that they will be combining their media assets into one, super-gigantic content beast that will fight Netflix and Disney in the current -- and more importantly, future content and streaming wars.

AT&T to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery to battle Netflix and Disney 03 | TweakTown.com

If you consider AT&T has a huge amount of media corporations under its umbrella, including Time Warner which it acquired a few years back in a landmark $85 billion deal -- on top of the likes of CNN, HBO, the Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, and many more -- then the picture becomes much more clear.

Discovery on the other hand offers up some of that binge-worthy reality cable TV programming and networks including HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, and many more. Millions are moving from the normal cable TV package and into streaming packages, so media companies are scrambling to get shift with the times as quickly as they can.

We could expect to see this deal happen sometime in the next 24-48 hours, if that.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

