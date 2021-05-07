Activision exec: Each of our franchises has to have a mobile presence

It's no secret Activision wants to bring all of its franchises to mobile in a free-to-play capacity. Activision President & Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre outlines why this strategy is essential.

Activision is using mobile gaming in two ways: A gateway for consumers to access franchises and content, and a path to monetization. The company wants its mobile games to be both self-contained but also spark interest in mainline games on PCs and consoles. The plan is working; Call of Duty Mobile has made over $1 billion with 500 million downloads worldwide. Activision-Blizzard wants all of its franchises to have a mobile title to replicate this kind of performance.

"Each of our franchises has to have a mobile presence, because that's how our players want to engage," Alegre said at the Collision Conference 2021.

"Either they're on console and PC or they're on the move and they want to continue playing, or maybe you're in a world where you don't have a console or a PC--and this happens a lot in developing nations.

"Making our games accessible through mobile is an imperative and the free-to-play component is also a key element of engagement that is really important."

Blizzard is currently adapting its Diablo franchise to mobile with Diablo Immortal, and is also working on at least two Warcraft games. There's been no word on on Overwatch F2P shooter for mobiles but that's assuredly in the works too.

Alegre continues in Activision's Q1 2021 earnings call, underlining the company's new four-part plan which emphasizes mobile F2P releases alongside live service content and new premium game releases.