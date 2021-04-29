ZOTAC unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm with 16+4 phase power

ZOTAC has just revealed its latest flagship GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card, with a custom full-cover factory waterblock on the fastest GPU you can buy.

You have a full coverage waterblock that keeps the Ampere GPU and 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory and VRMs as cool as possible. ZOTAC promises "supercharged heat transfer" through its optimized copper base and waterblock combined with liquid, "supercharge" the heat transfer.

The new ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card uses a slim profile waterblock that is just 25.9mm thick, with the largest part of the card being the dual-slot I/O shield.

The company is using a 16+4 phase power design meaning that the card can be loaded up with power through overclocking, and it won't fall over -- on top of that ZOTAC uses its POWERBOOST control chip that provides you with live electrical current regulation and instant electrical deviation responses that will reduce ripple noise, minimize power fluctuations, and boosts temperature tolerance for long-lasting performance and improved stability.

It wouldn't be a new GPU release without some gorgeous RGB lighting, where ZOTAC dons the new GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card with its SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system.