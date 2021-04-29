All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ZOTAC unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm with 16+4 phase power

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm revealed: 16+4 power phases, custom ArcticStorm waterblock, RGB lighting and more.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 11:00 PM CDT
ZOTAC has just revealed its latest flagship GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card, with a custom full-cover factory waterblock on the fastest GPU you can buy.

ZOTAC unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm with 16+4 phase power 03 | TweakTown.com
ZOTAC unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm with 16+4 phase power 06 | TweakTown.com

You have a full coverage waterblock that keeps the Ampere GPU and 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory and VRMs as cool as possible. ZOTAC promises "supercharged heat transfer" through its optimized copper base and waterblock combined with liquid, "supercharge" the heat transfer.

ZOTAC unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm with 16+4 phase power 05 | TweakTown.com

The new ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card uses a slim profile waterblock that is just 25.9mm thick, with the largest part of the card being the dual-slot I/O shield.

The company is using a 16+4 phase power design meaning that the card can be loaded up with power through overclocking, and it won't fall over -- on top of that ZOTAC uses its POWERBOOST control chip that provides you with live electrical current regulation and instant electrical deviation responses that will reduce ripple noise, minimize power fluctuations, and boosts temperature tolerance for long-lasting performance and improved stability.

ZOTAC unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm with 16+4 phase power 09 | TweakTown.com

It wouldn't be a new GPU release without some gorgeous RGB lighting, where ZOTAC dons the new GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card with its SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system.

  • GeForce RTX 3090 with factory ArcticStorm waterblock
  • 16+4 Power Phases
  • 0.3mm micro channels
  • G 1/4 Standard fittings
  • SPECTRA 2.0 ARGB Lighting (compatible with external LED strip)
  • PowerBoost
  • Metal Backplate
  • 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit Memory
  • 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
  • NVIDIA NVLink (SLI-ready), VR Ready
  • FireStorm Utility
NEWS SOURCE:zotac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

