All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Louisiana government: Bitcoin may 'replace gold as a monetary reserve'

The governing body of Louisiana has given Bitcoin the nod of approval while noting some of Bitcoin's greatest accomplishments.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 8:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Every day more and more people are beginning to adopt Bitcoin, and now the price of the coin is climbing its way back to the $60,000 mark right after taking a fast plunge back down to $50,000.

Louisiana government: Bitcoin may 'replace gold as a monetary reserve' 01 | TweakTown.com

Despite its sharp drop in value, the US state of Louisiana recently released a new resolution that noted some of Bitcoin's greatest achievements, as well as a shout-out to the anonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. The document reads, "To commend Bitcoin for its success in becoming the first decentralized trillion-dollar asset and to encourage the state and local governments to consider ways that could help them benefit from the increased use of this new technology."

Additionally, the document goes on to say that the House of Representatives of the Legislature of Louisiana commends Satoshi Nakamoto for his "contribution to economic security". Earlier in 2021, Bitcoin achieved a market cap of $1 trillion, and according to the resolution, Bitcoin "could potentially replace gold as a monetary reserve". The document goes on to explain that Bitcoin could replace gold as a monetary reserve because there is a "limited and finite and there is a maximum capacity of only twenty-one million bitcoins allowed to be produced".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$8.49$10.45
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/24/2021 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.