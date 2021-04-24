These 22 incredible inventions can make Earth a much better place

There are many inventions out there that are designed to make Earth a better place. Here are 22 inventions that are saving Earth.

Sometimes it's hard to notice all of the fantastic inventions people make that are designed to make the world a better place.

So, if you are looking for a hit of positivity for today, take a look at 22 inventions that are designed to make the world a more livable and sustainable place for hopefully many years to come. The list is comprised of inventions such as whirlpool turbines, edible cutlery, water blobs, package-free shampoo, and toothpaste.

If you want to watch the video that takes a closer look at all of the inventions, head on over to the BusinessInsider article that can be found here. Other inventions that can be found in the video are edible spoons that taste like crackers, sea cleaning garbage catchers, biodegradable bags that can dissolve in water, and a push-bike-powered washing machine.

22 Inventions To Make Earth A Better Place: