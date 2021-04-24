All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
These 22 incredible inventions can make Earth a much better place

There are many inventions out there that are designed to make Earth a better place. Here are 22 inventions that are saving Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 2:33 AM CDT
Sometimes it's hard to notice all of the fantastic inventions people make that are designed to make the world a better place.

So, if you are looking for a hit of positivity for today, take a look at 22 inventions that are designed to make the world a more livable and sustainable place for hopefully many years to come. The list is comprised of inventions such as whirlpool turbines, edible cutlery, water blobs, package-free shampoo, and toothpaste.

If you want to watch the video that takes a closer look at all of the inventions, head on over to the BusinessInsider article that can be found here. Other inventions that can be found in the video are edible spoons that taste like crackers, sea cleaning garbage catchers, biodegradable bags that can dissolve in water, and a push-bike-powered washing machine.

22 Inventions To Make Earth A Better Place:

  • Plastic Bottle Light Globes
  • Edible Water Blobs
  • Mr. Trash Wheel
  • Plastic-free Shampoo Pods
  • Water Turbine
  • Shipping Container Pools
  • Sea Bin
  • Edible Spoons
  • Edible Packaging
  • Portable Water Turbine
  • Plastic Bottle Cutter
  • Toothpaste Pill
  • Tire Shredder
  • Wind Turbine
  • Dirt/Water Separating Powder
  • Charcoal Balls
  • Biodegradable Bags
  • Whirlpool Turbine
  • Compost Bin
  • Washing Machine Bike
  • CampStove 2
  • Hydro Wheel
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

