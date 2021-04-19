F1 2021 announced: ray tracing support included on the PC

Codemasters and EA announce F1 2021 which will have co-op racing, ray tracing of some sort, and releases on July 16, 2021.

F1 2021 isn't too far away now with Codemasters and EA announcing the game and dropping an announce trailer just days ago -- but now we know F1 2021 will have ray tracing support.

We don't know how the ray tracing implementation will work, but we should expect shadows and/or reflections -- with Codemasters adding NVIDIA's DLSS technology to F1 2020 last year. The new game will have a bunch of new features including a new story mode called "Braking Point".

Braking Point "immerses players into the glamorous world of F1" with an off-track lifestyle and even role playing parts included in F1 2021 -- an interesting path for a driving game. There are 3 new circuits: Portimao, Imola, and the all-new Jeddah Street Circuit.

As for the ray tracing side of things Codemasters and EA will require an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card at a minimum while a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 is recommended. You'll need 8GB of RAM minimum (16GB recommended) and at least 80GB of storage space for F1 2021.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible