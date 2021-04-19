F1 2021 announced: ray tracing support included on the PC
Codemasters and EA announce F1 2021 which will have co-op racing, ray tracing of some sort, and releases on July 16, 2021.
F1 2021 isn't too far away now with Codemasters and EA announcing the game and dropping an announce trailer just days ago -- but now we know F1 2021 will have ray tracing support.
We don't know how the ray tracing implementation will work, but we should expect shadows and/or reflections -- with Codemasters adding NVIDIA's DLSS technology to F1 2020 last year. The new game will have a bunch of new features including a new story mode called "Braking Point".
Braking Point "immerses players into the glamorous world of F1" with an off-track lifestyle and even role playing parts included in F1 2021 -- an interesting path for a driving game. There are 3 new circuits: Portimao, Imola, and the all-new Jeddah Street Circuit.
As for the ray tracing side of things Codemasters and EA will require an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card at a minimum while a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 is recommended. You'll need 8GB of RAM minimum (16GB recommended) and at least 80GB of storage space for F1 2021.
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- 'Braking Point' - the thrilling new story experience.
- New ways to play: two-player Career and 'Real-Season Start'.
- My Team mode - create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid.
- Expanded Driver Stats that now include 'Focus' and new team-critical Department Events to address.
- Split-screen racing for two players.
- Casual race options for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control.
- Acclaimed ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, and new Quick Practice.
- Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content.
- Esports - in-game area for the online qualification events, latest news and even watch the new F1 Esports Challenger and Pro Series races.
- More ways to race: Time Trial, Shorter season length options, Grand Prix™ Mode and relive your glory with saveable automated highlights and (PC only) full replays.
- Compete online in Multiplayer: Social and Ranked races, new Quick Join format, Leagues, customisable liveries, and Weekly Events.
