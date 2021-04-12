NARAKA: BLADEPOINT receives NVIDIA DLSS magic technology upgrade

NVIDIA has teased that its magic DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is coming to NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, driving performance through the roof. Check out a side-by-side comparison of NVIDIA DLSS technology on, and off in the game below:

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT enjoys some huge performance gains with DLSS enabled, with DLSS set to Ultra Performance mode (rendering the lowest resolution and upscaling it) sees performance on the previous-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 go from just under 30FPS average at 4K to 55FPS average.

The newer-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3060 goes from 43FPS average to 70FPS average, while the GeForce RTX 3070 jumps from 66FPS to 99FPS and the GeForce RTX 3080 from 84FPS to 129FPS. The flagship GeForce RTX 3090 leaps from 101FPS average at 4K in NARAKA: BLADEPOINT to a huge 152FPS average with DLSS turned on and set on Ultra Performance.

The official gameplay trailer to NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, if you want to bring yourself up to speed on the game. It's an online brawler by developers 24 Entertainment, and is coming to the PC through Steam in the Summer with a global Open Beta coming on April 23.