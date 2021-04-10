Seagate has shipped 3 zettabytes of storage since it was founded

Seagate was founded in 1979 and has since become the first company to ship 3 zettabytes worth of hard drive capacity in that time.

The company took 36 years to reach 1 zettabyte of storage shipped, only another (just under) 4 years to hit 2 zettabytes and then just over another 2 years to reach the new 3 zettabytes milestone. It's a helluva lot of storage, with Seagate providing a great infographic that details that 3 zettabytes of storage can house over 30 billion (30,000,000,000) movies in glorious 4K resolution.

3 zettabytes of storage is enough for 1.5 quadrillion selfies (enough for nearly 200,000 of every single human being on the planet), 7.5 trillion MP3 songs, 60 billion video games (or 3 installations of Call of Duty) and 30 billion 4K movies which works out to around 5.4 million YEARS of binge watching.

If you were to physically stretch out 3 zettabytes worth of Seagate Exos 10TB drives (147mm long) it would circle the entire Earth and a little extra. That's pretty insane. Even for the enterprise, 3 zettabytes is an unfathomable amount of storage where you could have 100GB of data per genome for human genomics, 32TB of data per AV/day through autonomous vehicles, 1PB of data per day from smart factories, and 2.5PB of data per day from smart cities.

Seagate -- congratulations on reaching 3 zettabytes of storage shipped, it's quite an achievement!