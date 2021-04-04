The new version of Core Temp supports Intel's new Rocket Lake chips

Core Temp 1.17 has support for next-gen APUs and CPUs including Intel's new Rocket Lake-S, Alder Lake, Meteor Lake and AMD Cezanne.

The very latest version of Core Temp is here with version 1.17 being the first update of the software in close to 10 months, and the very first update of 2021.

Core Temp 1.17 has support for AMD's Zen 2 and Zen 3 APUs (Lucienne and Cezanne), and Intel's new Rocket Lake processors in the new 11th Gen Core range of processors. Core Temp not only supports Intel's just-released Rocket Lake family of CPUs but the upcoming Alder Lake and even Meteor Lake CPUs coming in the next couple of years from Intel.

There's also a bunch of fixes and a few tweaks here and there with the new version of Core Temp, which you can download here. The full changelog for Core Temp v1.17: