The new version of Core Temp supports Intel's new Rocket Lake chips

Core Temp 1.17 has support for next-gen APUs and CPUs including Intel's new Rocket Lake-S, Alder Lake, Meteor Lake and AMD Cezanne.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 4 2021 10:30 PM CDT
The very latest version of Core Temp is here with version 1.17 being the first update of the software in close to 10 months, and the very first update of 2021.

Core Temp 1.17 has support for AMD's Zen 2 and Zen 3 APUs (Lucienne and Cezanne), and Intel's new Rocket Lake processors in the new 11th Gen Core range of processors. Core Temp not only supports Intel's just-released Rocket Lake family of CPUs but the upcoming Alder Lake and even Meteor Lake CPUs coming in the next couple of years from Intel.

There's also a bunch of fixes and a few tweaks here and there with the new version of Core Temp, which you can download here. The full changelog for Core Temp v1.17:

  • New: AMD Zen 3 and Zen 2 APU support
  • New: Intel Rocket Lake support
  • New: Preliminary Alder Lake support
  • New: Very preliminary Meteor Lake support
  • Fix: "Unsupported CPU" message when only some cores have HT enabled
  • Fix: Epyc Rome/Threadripper 3rd gen Platform detection
  • Fix: Gemini Lake platform detection
  • Fix: Whiskey Lake codename
  • Fix: Incorrect VID reporting on some Celeron/Pentium processors
  • Fix: Crash on Intel Banias based (Pentium/Celeron M) processors
  • Fix: Turbo multiplier detection on Nehalem/Westmere
  • Fix: Bugs related to response to DPI changes
  • Fix: VID reporting on some AMD Athlon64 processors
  • Change: AMD Bulldozer based processors now display the amount of modules/threads instead of cores/threads
  • Change: Improve accuracy of information on unsupported Intel CPUs
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, alcpu.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

