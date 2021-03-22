Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 860: overclocked Snapdragon 855 made on 7nm

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 860 is official, but it's really just an overclocked Snapdragon 855 -- CPU running at up to 2.96GHz.

Qualcomm has just unveiled its new Snapdragon 860, which is just the Snapdragon 855 with some makeup on -- it's an overclocked Snapdragon 855 pretty much.

The 'new' Snapdragon 860 from Qualcomm has its Kryo 485 cores at the same speeds as the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ chip but the company has used the 7nm node for its new Snapdragon 860 -- over the use of the new 5nm node for its Snapdragon 888 in order to save costs and make the Snapdragon 860 cheaper.

XDA Developers says the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 doesn't just have the same Kryo 485 cores at the same clocks as the Snapdragon 855+ but also the same Adreno 640 GPU. But we do have some new goodies: up to 16GB of RAM is now supported under the new Snapdragon 860, and there's no 5G modem integrated into the Snapdragon 860.

If you want 5G you'll need to get one of the higher-end, and more expensive smartphones -- but at the end of the day you just don't need 5G right now.