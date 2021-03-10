This infectious disease that kills half its victims is on the rise

Scientists have dropped a warning about this infectious disease being on the rise and how it kills about half of its victims.

Researchers and scientists have issued a warning for an infectious disease that they say is currently on the rise.

The infectious disease is called diphtheria and was previously thought to nearly be vanquished, but it is now making a return as new cases have been increasing over the years. The infectious disease is caused by strains of the bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae and is spread much like COVID-19 by respiratory droplets, and in some cases, skin contact.

Symptoms of diphtheria include a sore throat and mild fever. However, within a few days, the toxins that the bacteria produces can kill off many cells in the infected person's throat, which can cause a buildup that makes it difficult for the person to breathe. Additionally, people infected with diphtheria can develop a swollen "bull neck" due to the swollen lymph nodes. Most shockingly, if the infection is left untreated the toxin can make its way into the bloodstream, causing significant internal damage that kills about half of people that are infected.

In a study published on Monday in Nature Communications, researchers state that diphtheria bacteria may change genetically, which would weaken the effectiveness of antibiotics and vaccines that are used to treat and prevent the disease. For more information on this story, check out this link here.