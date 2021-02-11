NVIDIA adds 12 new games to its GeForce NOW game streaming service
NVIDIA's largest update to GeForce NOW since launch includes RTX ray traced games like Cyberpunk 2077, Control, and Metro Exodus.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 11 2021 5:29 PM CST
NVIDIA has just announced 12 new games joining the ranks of its game streaming service GeForce NOW, and put a spotlight on some of the massive real-time ray tracing capable games on GeForce NOW including Cyberpunk 2077.
First off let's go over the new games, which starts off with Everspace, Legend of Heroes In The Sky: Trials of Cold Steel III, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Some nice additions there for NVIDIA, but GeForce NOW subscribers can enjoy a larger list of games that includes:
- Everspace (Steam)
- Legend of Heroes In The Sky: Trials of Cold Steel III (Steam)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Steam)
- CRSED: F.O.A.D. (Epic Games Store)
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (Steam)
- Farm Manager 2018 (Steam)
- Farmer's Dynasty (Steam)
- Fate Seeker (Steam)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Steam)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (Epic Games Store)
- Stay Out (Steam)
- Thea 2: The Shattering (Steam)
NVIDIA took the time out to also shine a spotlight on current games on GeForce NOW which take advantage of the various NVIDIA RTX technologies. These games include Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Metro Exodus.
