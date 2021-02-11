NVIDIA adds 12 new games to its GeForce NOW game streaming service

NVIDIA's largest update to GeForce NOW since launch includes RTX ray traced games like Cyberpunk 2077, Control, and Metro Exodus.

NVIDIA has just announced 12 new games joining the ranks of its game streaming service GeForce NOW, and put a spotlight on some of the massive real-time ray tracing capable games on GeForce NOW including Cyberpunk 2077.

First off let's go over the new games, which starts off with Everspace, Legend of Heroes In The Sky: Trials of Cold Steel III, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Some nice additions there for NVIDIA, but GeForce NOW subscribers can enjoy a larger list of games that includes:

NVIDIA took the time out to also shine a spotlight on current games on GeForce NOW which take advantage of the various NVIDIA RTX technologies. These games include Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Metro Exodus.

