ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Ti Megalodon cards for Chinese market

The new ASUS Megalodon series cards are a China-exclusive model, comes in both GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti form.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 10:00 PM CST
ASUS has revealed yet another custom GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with the introducton of the new Megalodon series -- exclusive to the China market.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Ti Megalodon cards for Chinese market 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Megalodon series is launched powering both the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, with an aesthetics that takes queues from both the ASUS ROG Strix and TUF Gaming series of graphics cards. The cards have a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, too.

ASUS is using the normal display connectivity of 3 x DP 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 output, with the cards only available in the Chinese market unfortunately. We don't know too much about the GPU clocks, but with a single PCIe power connector I don't think even the higher-end RTX 3070 Megalodon will be overclocking that hard.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Ti Megalodon cards for Chinese market 02 | TweakTown.comASUS GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Ti Megalodon cards for Chinese market 03 | TweakTown.com
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Ti Megalodon cards for Chinese market 04 | TweakTown.comASUS GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Ti Megalodon cards for Chinese market 05 | TweakTown.com
ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 OC Edition

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

