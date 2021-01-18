Omega Chair - Instant Comfort For Every Posture, Now on Sale

Omega chair promises instant comfort for every posture with ergonomics redefined through an intelligent blend of top tier engineering with European design and German textiles along with Italian-built parts. If you are sick and tired of your current chair and are looking for something new, this is one to consider.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Omega chair is designed for your health. Its ergonomic design responds to how you sit and move on the chair, providing a natural balance and total support for long hours at the desk working or gaming. Your body will be well supported so you can maintain focus through its intuitive and comfortable design. Need to relax a bit? Kick back in comfort with its reclining function, all while looking after yourself. Here are the key features which define the Omega chair.

The Key Features

3 Ergonomic Settings - Allows you three easy ways to change the ergonomic level of the chair. From Focus to Relax and Lay-back mode with a single twist.

Customizable Lumbar Support - Adjustable lumbar support system will allow you to tailor the height of the lumbar support, so you can find the perfect angle to fit the unique curvature of your spine.

Flexible 4D Armrest - Function relieve pressure on the forearm and adjusts to suit any activity or task. Relieve shoulder stress and provide support for any height or width.

The Omega chair comes in two options, Galaxy Black or Creamy White, either of which should suit your home office just nicely. Both are currently on sale for $448 down from $748, but right now if you use coupon code "Jan10" at checkout, you'll save an extra 10%, bringing the price down to $403.20. That's a huge price saving of $344.80 or around 46% off from the usual price.

Check out the video embedded below for a closer look at Omega chair.

More Features

Find Multiple Optimum Postures: The auto-balance mechanism allows you to smoothly move and pause anywhere between a focused 16° forward lean and a relaxed 128° back recline.

Authentic Italian Mechanism: Giving you full control of the multi-directional seat incline, height and tilt, is a sophisticated mechanism built by Italian designer and manufacturer Donati. Responsive external controls help you easily regulate tension, adjust direction and position, and lock that sweet spot in place.

The Full Experience - a Reclining Office Chair with Footrest: For the full executive experience, we designed a reclining Omega office chair with a footrest. Optimized at a 55° angle to stimulate circulation and release tension.

Multi-dimensional, Endlessly Adaptable: The Omega chair acknowledges that one size does not fit all. Height adjustable, flexible lumbar support allows you to customize multiple configurations that improve your posture and protect your spine. Based on anthropometric research, 4D adjustable armrests ensure comfort no matter your body type. Sitting should never cause you pain.

Comfort is King: Use the 4D adjustable headrest to find the sweet spot where perfect posture is effortless. Experience full support for your spine in both deep focus and relaxation.

Zero Pressure, Total Comfort: Essential for healthy joints and active circulation, the breathable mesh seat is cleverly curved to make sure there is zero pressure on your knees. Fancy putting your feet up? The detachable, adjustable leg rest makes it easy to give your body the rest and support it needs to keep coming back stronger.

You can find full details on Omega chair or buy it right here.