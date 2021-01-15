All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Qualcomm acquires Nuvia for $1.4 billion, ex-Apple engineers in tow

Qualcomm acquires Nuvia for $1.4 billion, includes the former chief CPU architect of Apple and now Nuvia CEO Gerard Williams.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 3:14 AM CST
Qualcomm has just acquired Nuvia for $1.4 billion, an acquisition that sees former engineers and chip experts from companies like Apple, moving into the warm arms of the Team Snapdragon.

Nuvia co-founders Gerard Williams, Manu Gulati, and John Bruno are joining Qualcomm through the acquisition, where Qualcomm will use its Nuvia chips "across Qualcomm Technologies' broad portfolio of products". Qualcomm has plans to use Nuvia technology inside of data centers, smartphones, laptops, vehicles, and more.

Qualcomm said in a statement: "5G is further accelerating the convergence of mobility and computing. The acquisition of Nuvia builds on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon technology leadership, delivering step-function improvements in CPU performance and power efficiency to meet the demands of next-generation 5G computing".

Nuvia CEO Gerard Williams: "CPU performance leadership will be critical in defining and delivering on the next era of computing innovation. The combination of Nuvia and Qualcomm will bring the industry's best engineering talent, technology and resources together to create a new class of high-performance computing platforms that set the bar for our industry".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

