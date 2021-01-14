MSI's first SSDs offers huge 4TB, with up to super-fast 7GB/sec

MSI's new GAMING SSD is its first foray into the storage world, with PCIe 4.0 speeds @ up to 7GB/sec coming soon in 2021.

MSI has just unveiled its very first SSD... and boy, what an SSD it is. We're talking about PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD goodness at up to 7GB/sec.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new MSI GAMING SSD was teased by MSI Product Marketing boss Bryant Lin, who said: "and here's a surprise for some" people during his CES 2021 keynote speech. The new MSI GAMING SSD comes in up to a huge 4TB in capacity, with read speeds hitting 7000MB/sec (7GB/sec) and write speeds of up to 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec).

We should know more details about the lower capacity MSI GAMING SSDs in the coming weeks, but for now we're looking at a huge 4TB capacity in an ultra-fast 7GB/sec world.