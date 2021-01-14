All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI's first SSDs offers huge 4TB, with up to super-fast 7GB/sec

MSI's new GAMING SSD is its first foray into the storage world, with PCIe 4.0 speeds @ up to 7GB/sec coming soon in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 14 2021 4:00 AM CST
MSI has just unveiled its very first SSD... and boy, what an SSD it is. We're talking about PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD goodness at up to 7GB/sec.

The new MSI GAMING SSD was teased by MSI Product Marketing boss Bryant Lin, who said: "and here's a surprise for some" people during his CES 2021 keynote speech. The new MSI GAMING SSD comes in up to a huge 4TB in capacity, with read speeds hitting 7000MB/sec (7GB/sec) and write speeds of up to 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec).

We should know more details about the lower capacity MSI GAMING SSDs in the coming weeks, but for now we're looking at a huge 4TB capacity in an ultra-fast 7GB/sec world.

