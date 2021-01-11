DeepCool sheds its skin for 2021, unveils new brand identity

DeepCool has just evolved in the first few weeks of 2021, with the company announcing a rebranding for 2021 that includes a new website, a new logo, and a new "corporate brand identity".

DeepCool explained to TweakTown in an email to us: "In ushering the new year, DeepCool is proud to introduce a new brand identity that will take the company into the modern era with an updated outlook. With continued growth in the PC DIY industry, we look firmly look forward to bringing new product designs that reflect the spirit of PC hardware enthusiasts worldwide".

You can check out the newly revamped DeepCool US website here, with the new redesign to find its way to other regions in the coming weeks. We should see new products released from DeepCool throughout the year donning the new energy, feel, and logo.