Kohler's new mood-setting bath is plucked right out of the future

Kohler is stepping right into the future, and right into the ultimate for relaxation with the Stillness Bath, a tech-powered bath.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 1:42 AM CST
Kohler is taking a few steps towards the future with some more smart bathroom technology unveiling at CES 2021 this week, with the new Stillness Bath.

The new Kohler Stillness Bath is a technology-powered bath that the company took inspiration from a Japanese forest bath, which is means to be a sort of Fortress of Solitude from the noisy, hectic world. Kohler will have water filling from the bottom of the Stillness Bath, spilling into a wooden moat -- and I have to say it looks pretty damn incredible.

Splash in a bit of "full spectrum" mood lighting, fog generation, and an "experience tower" that emits nice aromas into your room. I'm sure with that full-body experience you're going to feel very, very relaxed after that.

Kohler explains: "This experiential bath draws its inspiration from Japanese forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku. Water, light, fog and aromas converge to create an immersive journey of the senses designed to relax the mind, soothe the body, and renew the spirit. Transforming the bathroom into a spa-like environment for quiet mindfulness, the Stillness Bath offers a sanctuary for self-care and wellbeing".

"It starts with water filling from the bottom of the bath, overflowing into the Hinoki wood mote to create a soothing sound. Full spectrum lighting surrounds the bath, setting the mood, and creating a chromatherapy experience. Fog then envelopes the surface of the Stillness Bath, immersing the bather in a feeling of deep relaxation. Finally, essential oils can be added into the bath's experience tower which softly emits invigorating aromas to stimulate the senses and promote focus".

NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

