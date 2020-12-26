Intel Core i9-11900 smiles for the benchmark camera, tested on Z490

Intel's new Core i9-11900 benchmarked in the wild, the 8-core/16-thread CPU was boosting to 4.4GHz and keeping up with the 10900K.

Intel is currently cooking up its new Rocket Lake family of CPUs for 2021, with the new Core i9-11900 spotted in a new benchmark run in engineering sample (ES) form.

The new Intel Core i9-11900 processor was tested inside of an MSI Z490I motherboard, meaning the new 11th Gen Core CPUs will work on the current-gen 400-series motherboards. There will be 500-series motherboards launched, but you shouldn't need them to use the new Rocket Lake CPUs.

The chip has 8 cores and 16 threads with a base CPU clock of 1.8GHz, 1-core boost of 4.4GHz and all-core boost of 3.8GHz. This is much lower than the Core i9-11900K which offers the same 8C/16T but at a much higher base CPU clock of 3.5GHz, 1-core boost of 5.3GHz and all-core boost of 4.8GHz.

Intel has a big difference between the clock speeds while maintaining the same core count and 16MB cache, but has a radically different TDP between the chips. The Core i9-11900 has a 65W TDP while the Core i9-11900K has a 125W TDP and will venture somewhere up into the 250W range while the Core i9-11900 will sit at around 120-125W under full load stress.

What's interesting here is that the Core i9-11900 scored 582 points in some early single-core benchmarks, and 5262 points in multi-core tests. The Core i9-10900K at 5.3GHz has an average score of 584 for single-core performance which means the Core i9-11900 is offering some great IPC improvements here.

Rocket Lake desktop CPU features: