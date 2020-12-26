MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card

MSI has detailed its new Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card during its recent MSI Insider livestream, check the beast out:

We have the huge GAMING X TRIO look and style that MSI uses the same look and style -- for the most part, to the GeForce RTX 30 series GAMING X TRIO graphics cards. THatj's not a bad thing because they look great, but now theyu'll have some beefy custom Big Navi GPU underneath.

We have a large triple-fan cooler and 2.7-slot design, with cards expected to be with reviewers in very early 2021 and on shelves hopefully not too long after -- maybe, hopefully.