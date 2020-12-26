All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card

MSI showcases its custom Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card, while also teasing the Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 26 2020 10:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has detailed its new Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card during its recent MSI Insider livestream, check the beast out:

MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

We have the huge GAMING X TRIO look and style that MSI uses the same look and style -- for the most part, to the GeForce RTX 30 series GAMING X TRIO graphics cards. THatj's not a bad thing because they look great, but now theyu'll have some beefy custom Big Navi GPU underneath.

We have a large triple-fan cooler and 2.7-slot design, with cards expected to be with reviewers in very early 2021 and on shelves hopefully not too long after -- maybe, hopefully.

MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 04 | TweakTown.comMSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 05 | TweakTown.com
MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 06 | TweakTown.comMSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 07 | TweakTown.com
MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 08 | TweakTown.comMSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 09 | TweakTown.com
MSI details its beefy Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE Motherboard (X570GODLIKE)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$689.88
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/26/2020 at 10:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.