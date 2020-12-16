Phanteks joins the AIO party with its Glacier One liquid cooler lineup

Phanteks has entered the all-in-one cooling market with its Glacier One AIO liquid cooler lineup. You can even get one in white.

Phanteks is entering the AIO game. The company announced its new Glacier One all-in-one liquid coolers, which are available in multiple sizes and multiple colors. It's not every day you see a white AIO cooler, but Phanteks is now offering one.

Phanteks' new Glacier One liquid coolers are available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm configurations. The company is not offering 120mm and 140mm variants of its AIO coolers. The new coolers include Phtanteks MP fans, which operate at 2000 to 2200 rpm and should provide near-silent airflow. Phanteks said it designed the MP fans specifically for use with radiators, and they are available separately from the Glacier One coolers.

The Phanteks Glacier One is built upon Asetek's Gen 7 AIO platform, which features a pure copper cold plate and a 3600 RPM PWM-controlled pump with ceramic bearings. Phanteks added a magnetic pump cap that includes a tempered glass "infinity mirror" top with addressable RGB lighting effects to make it look fancy.

Like most AIO coolers, the Glacier One 240 MP, Glacier One 280 MP, and Glacier One 360 MP have black radiators, black tubing, and black pumps. But if you want, you can get the Glacier One 240 MPH, which features all of those components in white. Additionally, the white version also includes two Phanteks HALOS D-RGB fans with white housings.

Phanteks' new Glacier One coolers and MP PWM fans are available now at Phanteks.com and partner resellers. The coolers support all recent CPU platforms from AMD and Intel.