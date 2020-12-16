All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Phanteks joins the AIO party with its Glacier One liquid cooler lineup

Phanteks has entered the all-in-one cooling market with its Glacier One AIO liquid cooler lineup. You can even get one in white.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Dec 16 2020 11:58 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Phanteks is entering the AIO game. The company announced its new Glacier One all-in-one liquid coolers, which are available in multiple sizes and multiple colors. It's not every day you see a white AIO cooler, but Phanteks is now offering one.

Phanteks joins the AIO party with its Glacier One liquid cooler lineup 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Phanteks' new Glacier One liquid coolers are available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm configurations. The company is not offering 120mm and 140mm variants of its AIO coolers. The new coolers include Phtanteks MP fans, which operate at 2000 to 2200 rpm and should provide near-silent airflow. Phanteks said it designed the MP fans specifically for use with radiators, and they are available separately from the Glacier One coolers.

The Phanteks Glacier One is built upon Asetek's Gen 7 AIO platform, which features a pure copper cold plate and a 3600 RPM PWM-controlled pump with ceramic bearings. Phanteks added a magnetic pump cap that includes a tempered glass "infinity mirror" top with addressable RGB lighting effects to make it look fancy.

Like most AIO coolers, the Glacier One 240 MP, Glacier One 280 MP, and Glacier One 360 MP have black radiators, black tubing, and black pumps. But if you want, you can get the Glacier One 240 MPH, which features all of those components in white. Additionally, the white version also includes two Phanteks HALOS D-RGB fans with white housings.

Phanteks' new Glacier One coolers and MP PWM fans are available now at Phanteks.com and partner resellers. The coolers support all recent CPU platforms from AMD and Intel.

Buy at Amazon

Phanteks PH-C350A_BK01 CPU Water Block LED Copper Base Nickel-plated A

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$92.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2020 at 11:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phanteksusa.com, phanteks.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.