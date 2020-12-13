Got an AMD CPU? Add 10-15 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with this easy fix

Suffering from FPS drops in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC while using an AMD CPU? Try this quick fix to get a nice frame rate boost.

Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly ignores SMT on multi-threaded AMD Ryzen CPUs, which leaves FPS on the table. But you can use a hex editor to make quick changes and get a nice little frame rate boost.

Redditors have apparently cracked the case of Cyberpunk 2077's dropped performance on AMD Ryzen CPUs. According to findings from Redditor u/CookiePLMonster, Cyberpunk 2077 uses GPUOpen to check CPUs and designate how many threads the game will use based on CPU type. The game assigns less scheduler threads for non-Bulldozer CPUs, so Ryzen CPU cores won't be utilized as much.

You can use a hex editor to bypass the check and get a boost of up to 20% in top-end FPS performance depending on your hardware/settings configuration. Low-end FPS can improve dramatically. One user with a 3800X CPU and RTX 3080 saw a 15-30 FPS spike in lower-end FPS while playing, especially in CPU-demanding areas like populated city areas.

Users with 8-cores CPUs (and less) saw a bigger boost, whereas 12-core CPUs like the Ryzen 9 5950X didn't benefit (performance sometimes even dropped on these higher-end CPUs).

Here's how to turn off the check. If you don't want to edit anything, you can install the patch here.

Open the .exe (file path: steamappscommonCyberpunk 2077binx64) with HXD (Hex Editor). CTRL+F and find: 75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08 Change to: EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

CD Projekt RED has yet to comment on SMT performance on AMD CPUs.