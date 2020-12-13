All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Got an AMD CPU? Add 10-15 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with this easy fix

Suffering from FPS drops in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC while using an AMD CPU? Try this quick fix to get a nice frame rate boost.

Published Sun, Dec 13 2020 6:42 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly ignores SMT on multi-threaded AMD Ryzen CPUs, which leaves FPS on the table. But you can use a hex editor to make quick changes and get a nice little frame rate boost.

Redditors have apparently cracked the case of Cyberpunk 2077's dropped performance on AMD Ryzen CPUs. According to findings from Redditor u/CookiePLMonster, Cyberpunk 2077 uses GPUOpen to check CPUs and designate how many threads the game will use based on CPU type. The game assigns less scheduler threads for non-Bulldozer CPUs, so Ryzen CPU cores won't be utilized as much.

You can use a hex editor to bypass the check and get a boost of up to 20% in top-end FPS performance depending on your hardware/settings configuration. Low-end FPS can improve dramatically. One user with a 3800X CPU and RTX 3080 saw a 15-30 FPS spike in lower-end FPS while playing, especially in CPU-demanding areas like populated city areas.

Users with 8-cores CPUs (and less) saw a bigger boost, whereas 12-core CPUs like the Ryzen 9 5950X didn't benefit (performance sometimes even dropped on these higher-end CPUs).

Here's how to turn off the check. If you don't want to edit anything, you can install the patch here.

  1. Open the .exe (file path: steamappscommonCyberpunk 2077binx64) with HXD (Hex Editor).
  2. CTRL+F and find: 75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08
  3. Change to: EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

CD Projekt RED has yet to comment on SMT performance on AMD CPUs.

NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

