GIGABYTE's x470 and B450 motherboards now support Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Get your GIGABYTE x470 or B450 motherboard ready for AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs in time for the holidays with the latest BIOS release.

Published Wed, Dec 9 2020 11:43 PM CST
GIGABYTE this week released new BIOS updates for its x470 and B450 motherboard lineup that adds support for AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. It's too bad that you can't buy the processors.

AMD launched the Zen 3 architecture with its Ryzen 5000 series CPUs last month. At launch, only the newest boards equipped with AMD's x570 and B550 chipsets received support for the latest CPUs on launch day.

AMD said that BIOS updates for older x470 and B450 chipsets would come in the new year, but GIGABYTE didn't wait that long to add support for the latest CPUs on its older boards. BIOS version F60 is available now, and with it, you can drop one of AMD's shiny new Ryzen 5 5600x, Ryzen 7 5800x, Ryzen 9 5900x, or Ryzen 9 5950x CPUs into your board.

With the meagre supply of Ryzen 5000 CPUs currently, we can't imagine many people would have been sitting around with a processor and no board to slap it into. But, GIGABYTE's early BIOS release means that if you receive a new processor this holiday season, you'll be able to drop it into your GIGABYTE motherboard right away.

GIGABYTE isn't the only motherboard maker to release a Ryzen 5000-compatible BIOS update. ASRock beat them to it by a couple of weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:gigabyte.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

