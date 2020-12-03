All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

There's an unidentified mysterious object flying towards Earth

Astronomers have found a mysterious object in space that is flying towards Earth, and they don't know what it is exactly.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 4:36 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers have located a very mysterious object out in space and have found that it's flying towards Earth.

There's an unidentified mysterious object flying towards Earth 01 | TweakTown.com

The object, which has been named 2020 SO by astronomers, will come within "just" 31,605 miles of our planet at 3:50 a.m. ET on December 1. Astronomer Gianluca Masi from the Virtual Telescope Project told Newsweek that this is an "extremely close", but yet safe approach from the object.

As for what the object is, astronomers originally believed it to be an asteroid of some kind, but now scientists at CNEOS aren't exactly sure what it is. Masi said, "We are not sure it is an asteroid-that is, a natural body". The object measures in at 15-33 feet across, and CNEOS director Paul Chodas suggested that it could even be an old rocket booster from NASA's failed Surveyor 2 lunar mission, which launched on September 20, 1966.

Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.99
$11.99$10.00$11.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2020 at 11:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.