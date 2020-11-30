All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

This Samsung 4K Ultra HD HDR TV is 25% off for Cyber Monday

Amazon is going nuts for Cyber Monday, and if you were thinking about getting a new TV, this just might be the deal for you.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 8:06 AM CST
Cyber Monday is here, and if you haven't already been drawn in by Black Friday deals and spent your shopping budget, there are still some crazy that might need your attention.

This Samsung 4K Ultra HD HDR TV is 25% off for Cyber Monday 02 | TweakTown.com
Cyber Monday has brought massive discounts across a range of different items on Amazon, and one of those many items is TV's. One of the main takeaways from Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is that you have a chance of getting some really cheap Christmas presents for loved ones.

Sometimes a loved one deserves a really nice present, and what could be a better present for a loved one that likes technology than a brand new TV? In the entirety of this article you will find the original listing price for the TV, the discounted price, and the amount you will be saving if your chose to purchase it. Happy shopping!

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN75TU8000FXZA, 2020 Model)

This Samsung 4K Ultra HD HDR TV is 25% off for Cyber Monday 01 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $1,197.99
  • With Deal: $897.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $300.00 (25%)
SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series (UN75TU8000FXZA)

$897.99
Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

