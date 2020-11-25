Flight Simulator's new update for US landmarks is a Thanksgiving gift
Microsoft Flight Simulator gets an update, with high-fidelity points of interest in the US given more detail: White House included.
Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 12:31 AM CST
Microsoft has just pushed out an update for Flight Simulator, with the new v1.11.5.0, World Update II: US update having a full set of release notes you can read in detail here.
The developers have added detail to four US airports, and a sprawling list of US landmarks that include the White House, Mount Rushmore, Fort Knox, Hoover Dam, the Las Vegas Strip (at night), and much more. I've got the list for you down below.
We also have some performance and stability added to Flight Simulator, with optimization on photogrammetry loading, while offline air traffic are now "properly removed at a long distance. This caused a performance degradation over time".
Airports
- KATL - Atlanta International
- KFHR - Friday Harbor
- KDFW - Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- KSWF - New York Stewart International Airport
Points of Interest
- Chimney Rock
- Crazy Horse Memorial
- Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA
- Fort Jefferson
- Washington Monument, Washington DC
- Capitol, Washington DC
- White House, Washington DC
- Wright Brothers National Memorial
- Mount Rushmore
- Biltmore Estate
- Devils Tower
- New River Gorge Bridge
- United States National Arboretum
- Bixby Creek Bridge
- Chesapeake Bay Bridge
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Mackinac Bridge
- Navajo Bridge
- Astoria-Megler Bridge
- U.S. Grant Bridge
- Lowry Avenue Bridge
- Lewis and Clark Bridge
- The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge
- Fort Knox
- Monument Rocks National Natural
- Coronado Heights Castle
- Ellis County Courthouse
- Monument Valley
- Yosemite El Capitan
- Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado
- Shiprock, New Mexico
- Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon
- Half Dome, Yosemite
- Dworshak Dam
- Hoover Dam
- Oroville Dam
- Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)
- Fort McHenry, Baltimore
- Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls
- Glen Canyon Dam
- Las Vegas Strip (Night)
- Confederation Bridge
- Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor's center)
- Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)
- Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)
- Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii
- National Radio Astronomy Observatory
- Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs
- Airport Graveyard, Tucson
