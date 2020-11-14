EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper announced, costs $1850

EVGA has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Hydro Copper graphics cards, with the GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper being the flagship model in the new series.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

EVGA uses its Hydro Copper full-cover VGA waterblock on the new cards, built for the demands of "high-end gaming, rendering, Folding, Crunching, Benchmarking, or whatever tasks your system is built to perform". The new cards rock solid copper and nickel plating, keeping the card cool enough for silent gaming as there are no fans.

You will of course need a custom watercooled PC with all of the components ready to go, with EVGA providing its new GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Hydro Copper series graphics cards prepared to slot in, plug into your existing system, and then rock and roll.

You have a nice and slim 1.2-slot design, so you need just a single slot in your system but get all of the power that the 2.5- and 3.0-slot Founders Edition and custom cards provide -- all with maximum GPU clocks and some of the lowest-running temperatures on a GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080.

EVGA has the GPU boost clock at 1800MHz out of the box, but I'm sure you'll be able to find it'll hit 2000MHz or higher under liquid with some custom overclocking applied.

EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper is $1849.