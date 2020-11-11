All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
FIFA 21 looks AMAZING on PS5, Series X, next-gen upgrade hits Dec. 4

EA puts out first teaser images for FIFA 21's incoming next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade, and they're amazingly detailed.

Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 5:35 PM CST
EA just revealed the first next-gen images for FIFA 21, and they look photorealistic and ultra-detailed.

FIFA 21 looks AMAZING on PS5, Series X, next-gen upgrade hits Dec. 4
The new FIFA 21 images show just how far EA is pushing next-gen optimization. The screenshots highlight impressive facial animations of star footballers Joao Felix of Atheltico Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, both of which were rendered in DICE's upgraded Frostbite engine. We can only imagine how Battlefield 6 will look when it ships in 2021.

EA also confirms FIFA 21's free next-gen upgrade will release December 4, 2020. Anyone who buys FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One will also get a free copy of the next-gen version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

