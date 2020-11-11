FIFA 21 looks AMAZING on PS5, Series X, next-gen upgrade hits Dec. 4

EA puts out first teaser images for FIFA 21's incoming next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade, and they're amazingly detailed.

EA just revealed the first next-gen images for FIFA 21, and they look photorealistic and ultra-detailed.

The new FIFA 21 images show just how far EA is pushing next-gen optimization. The screenshots highlight impressive facial animations of star footballers Joao Felix of Atheltico Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, both of which were rendered in DICE's upgraded Frostbite engine. We can only imagine how Battlefield 6 will look when it ships in 2021.

EA also confirms FIFA 21's free next-gen upgrade will release December 4, 2020. Anyone who buys FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One will also get a free copy of the next-gen version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.