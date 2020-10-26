GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD worth $2000!

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 11:47 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Oct 27 2020 12:21 AM CDT
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Sabrent to give away one of its sought after Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSDs worth $2000 to one lucky winner.

The Sabrent 8TB ROCKET Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High-Performance Solid State Drive (SB-RKTQ-8TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and it is fully compliant with the standard Next Generation Form Factor (NGFF), commonly-known as M.2.

Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best-embedded solution for new systems.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from October 27, 2020 until November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Buy at Amazon

Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD Solid State Drive (SB-RKTQ-8TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1399.99
$1399.99$1399.99$1399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/27/2020 at 12:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

