NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD worth $2000!

CML says its depth camera is better than Apple's LiDAR system

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited is building a depth camera for smartphones that's far superior to Apple's iPhone 12 LiDAR system.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Oct 27 2020 12:11 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML) recently announced it is building a depth camera for smartphones that is better for AR than Apple's LiDAR system.

CML says its depth camera is better than Apple's LiDAR system 01 | TweakTown.com

Apple recently revealed the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, which comes equipped with a LiDAR depth camera system that enables advanced AR applications that understand your surroundings' spatial map. The LiDAR camera in the iPhone 12 Pro can capture 600 points of data up to five meters away. Apple then uses AI to fill in the missing information to build a 3D mesh of your environment to enable impressive augmented reality experiences.

CML's new camera can capture depth at up to 10 meters, and it does so with much higher precision than Apple's LiDAR camera. CML said its camera collects 300,000 points of data, which gives its captures high enough resolution not to warrant additional processing from a neural network.

CML said that it would release more information about its new cameras soon. In the meantime, the company is shopping for mobile tech companies that would like to integrate its technology into future smartphone and tablet devices.

Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (4th Generation)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$949.99
$949.99$949.99$949.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/26/2020 at 10:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cambridgemechatronics.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.