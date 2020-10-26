Lenovo is now selling ThinkStation computers with Varjo XR headsets

Lenovo and Varjo have teamed up to offer bundle packages for enterprise customers that include workstations and Varjo XR headsets.

Lenovo and Varjo announced the Lenovo would become an official reseller of Varjo's VR and XR headsets. You can now purchase Varjo's high-end headsets suitable workstation computer.

Varjo offers some of the highest-end VR and XR headsets on the market today. The company's VR-2 and XR-1 headsets offer incredible visual clarity, which comes at a high cost for both the headset and the hardware you need to operate it. The partnership with Lenovo won't alleviate the cost of buying a Varjo device, but it will simplify the buying process by offering the headsets and computers as a bundle package.

Lenovo and Varjo created the "Certified for Varjo" program, which pairs Varjo headsets with workstations guaranteed to deliver the required performance to power the device.

"Many existing VR offerings in the market today are enterprise versions of a consumer designed product," said Mike Leach, solution portfolio lead, Lenovo. "However, Lenovo's professional workstations and Varjo's VR and XR headsets are specifically engineered to perform in the most sophisticated and demanding enterprise use cases. Our ability to offer customers a single point of purchase for certified workstations and VR/XR devices streamlines access to the tools needed for immersive workflows that are changing the way we work today."

Lenovo is offering a handful of computers in the "Certified for Varjo" program, including three ThinkStation models and four ThinkPad models. Lenovo said the workstations are suitable for VR-2, VR-2 Pro and XR-1 headsets, whereas the laptop options won't power the XR-1 device. For more information, visit Lenovo's website.