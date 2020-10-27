Devil May Cry 5 won't support ray tracing on Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S apparently isn't powerful enough to enable ray tracing in Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition re-release.

Capcom dials back expectations for Devil May Cry 5's next-gen performance on the Xbox Series S console. According to the devs, DMC5SE won't have ray-traced visuals and reflections when playing on the lesser-powered Xbox Series S. Ray tracing will enabled via a post-release patch download on Xbox consoles. Capcom previously confirmed the new DMC re-release would support the following performance on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5:

1080p 60FPS with RT on

4K 30FPS with RT on

4K 60FPS with RT off

Up to 120FPS with RT off

The developers have yet to detail the kind of performance Xbox Series S owners can expect. Now that ray tracing has been omitted, we should at least see 1080p 60FPS as a baseline, possibly even 1440p 60FPS that's upscaled for 4K UHDTVs.

Ray tracing being cut makes a lot of sense. It's not that the Series S isn't technically capable of supporting ray tracing, especially since it runs on a 7nm RDNA 2.0 GPU from AMD alongside new DirectX 12 Ultimate APIs, but there's a big power gap between Microsoft's two systems.

The Xbox Series S is much, much weaker than the Xbox Series X insofar as GPU power. The digital-only Series S only has a 4TFLOP Navi RDNA 2.0 GPU with 20CUs, making it 66% weaker than the Xbox Series X. Microsoft's next-gen enthusiast Series X features a 12 TFLOP GPU with 56CUs capable of hitting native 4K 60FPS and even 120FPS gaming.

This could be the first of many announcements of missing features on Xbox Series S versions of games.

The Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition releases November 12, 2020 for $39.99 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The special edition isn't coming to PC.