Move over, Among Us: Phasmophobia is gaming's latest indie hit

An ambitious paranormal ghost hunter indie has outsold AAA hits like Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur's Gate 3, and even new hit Among Us.

Phasmophobia is one of the hottest PC games on the market right now and for good reason: It merges engaging four-player co-op with detective sleuthing in a unique ghost hunting experience.

Phasmophobia was the best-selling game on Steam for the week of October 18 - October 25, beating other major hits like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and the latest streaming sensation Among Us.

Kinetic Games' indie hit is one of the most perfect games for the Halloween season. It's a mixture of P.T.'s creepiness with Ghostbusters and a nice helping of the modern-day Ghost Hunters TV show. Every session builds so much suspense and players have to work together to finally find the ghost, make it appear, and cleanse it from its haunting grounds.

It's great fun and has four players teaming up to solve problems and put the pieces together in a kind of supernatural puzzle game.

Phasmophobia is out now in Steam Early Access for $13.99.

