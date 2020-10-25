Ghostbusters crossover brings feel-good bustin' to Fortnite

Epic Games teams up with Sony Pictures for a big Ghostbusters crossover event for Halloween, just don't expect Slimer to show up.

The iconic spectral sleuths are coming to Fortnite, but don't expect to see Slimer or any of the original Ghostbusters.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Epic recently announced a Ghostbusters cross-over pack to help celebrate Halloween and punctuate its Fortnitemares event. The skin pack brings the old-school look and feel of Sony's landmark franchise, but there's a lot missing from the bundle.

Slimer isn't in (why not?), the original cast members aren't in (to be expected to do likeness rights, I guess), and there's no unlicensed nuclear accelerator beam-thrower. The proton pack is in, so is the ghost trap, but I'd love to see crazy beams fly across the Fortnite map in some way.

The bundles are priced accordingly below.

The following outfits can be purchased for 800 V Bucks a piece, or in a bundle for 2,000 V Bucks:

Ghostbusters Crew

Spirit Sniper

PKE Ranger

Ecto Expert

Specter Inspector

Haunt Officer

Ghostbusters Patrol

Aura Analyzer

Paranormal Guide

Containment Specialist

Phantom Commando

Curse Buster

There's also the Ecto-Glider skin for 1,200 V Bucks.

The Ghostbusters cross-over includes a four-pack cosmetics bundle for 1,800 V Bucks:

Proton Pack

Ghost Trap

Proton Pickaxe

Ecto-Glider

Shoutout to JayShockblast for the run-down on the Ghostbusters set.