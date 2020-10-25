NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Ghostbusters crossover brings feel-good bustin' to Fortnite

Epic Games teams up with Sony Pictures for a big Ghostbusters crossover event for Halloween, just don't expect Slimer to show up.

Published Sun, Oct 25 2020 1:26 PM CDT
The iconic spectral sleuths are coming to Fortnite, but don't expect to see Slimer or any of the original Ghostbusters.

Epic recently announced a Ghostbusters cross-over pack to help celebrate Halloween and punctuate its Fortnitemares event. The skin pack brings the old-school look and feel of Sony's landmark franchise, but there's a lot missing from the bundle.

Slimer isn't in (why not?), the original cast members aren't in (to be expected to do likeness rights, I guess), and there's no unlicensed nuclear accelerator beam-thrower. The proton pack is in, so is the ghost trap, but I'd love to see crazy beams fly across the Fortnite map in some way.

The bundles are priced accordingly below.

The following outfits can be purchased for 800 V Bucks a piece, or in a bundle for 2,000 V Bucks:

Ghostbusters Crew

  • Spirit Sniper
  • PKE Ranger
  • Ecto Expert
  • Specter Inspector
  • Haunt Officer

Ghostbusters Patrol

  • Aura Analyzer
  • Paranormal Guide
  • Containment Specialist
  • Phantom Commando
  • Curse Buster

There's also the Ecto-Glider skin for 1,200 V Bucks.

The Ghostbusters cross-over includes a four-pack cosmetics bundle for 1,800 V Bucks:

  • Proton Pack
  • Ghost Trap
  • Proton Pickaxe
  • Ecto-Glider

Shoutout to JayShockblast for the run-down on the Ghostbusters set.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

