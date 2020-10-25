Ghostbusters crossover brings feel-good bustin' to Fortnite
Epic Games teams up with Sony Pictures for a big Ghostbusters crossover event for Halloween, just don't expect Slimer to show up.
Epic recently announced a Ghostbusters cross-over pack to help celebrate Halloween and punctuate its Fortnitemares event. The skin pack brings the old-school look and feel of Sony's landmark franchise, but there's a lot missing from the bundle.
Slimer isn't in (why not?), the original cast members aren't in (to be expected to do likeness rights, I guess), and there's no unlicensed nuclear accelerator beam-thrower. The proton pack is in, so is the ghost trap, but I'd love to see crazy beams fly across the Fortnite map in some way.
The bundles are priced accordingly below.
The following outfits can be purchased for 800 V Bucks a piece, or in a bundle for 2,000 V Bucks:
Ghostbusters Crew
- Spirit Sniper
- PKE Ranger
- Ecto Expert
- Specter Inspector
- Haunt Officer
Ghostbusters Patrol
- Aura Analyzer
- Paranormal Guide
- Containment Specialist
- Phantom Commando
- Curse Buster
There's also the Ecto-Glider skin for 1,200 V Bucks.
The Ghostbusters cross-over includes a four-pack cosmetics bundle for 1,800 V Bucks:
- Proton Pack
- Ghost Trap
- Proton Pickaxe
- Ecto-Glider
Shoutout to JayShockblast for the run-down on the Ghostbusters set.