Rapper Travis Scott literally gets blown away by the PS5

Sony spoofs the old-school Maxell commercials with a new PlayStation 5 ad that blows rapper Travis Scott nearly out of his seat.

First McDonald's, now Sony is teaming up with famed rapper Travis Scott for a new PS5 ad campaign.

Travis Scott is now a strategic creative partner on the PlayStation brand, and to celebrate, Sony released a new ad that spoofs the old Maxell hi-fidelity commercials from the 1980s. You know the one where the seated man is almost blown away by the awesome audio power blasted out by towering speakers.

Sony didn't elaborate what this partnership will entail, but we should expect some Cactus Jack-branded accessories and content for the PlayStation 5 console. Maybe even a few custom faceplates, controllers, themes, and more. Expect Sony to push a ton of advertisements as it ramps up for the big holiday season centered around the PS5.

"Today, we're excited to announce Travis Scott has joined the PlayStation family as a strategic creative partner. We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan, so we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership. Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans,"Sony said on the PlayStation Blog.

Here's what Travis Scott said about the team-up: