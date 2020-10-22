NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

AMD's next-gen CPU and GPUs power LUMI supercomputer in 2021

AMD's next-gen Zen 3-based EPYC and Radeon Instinct GPUs will power the new LUMI supercomputer in Kajaani, Finland in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 22 2020 8:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have just unveiled its next-gen LUMI supercomputer, which is powered by AMD's next-gen Zen 3-based EPYC processors and Radeon Instinct GPUs.

AMD's next-gen CPU and GPUs power LUMI supercomputer in 2021 06 | TweakTown.com

The new LUMI supercomputer will find its new home in Kajaani, Finland in 2021 -- and will be using the HPE Cray EX architecture to spin up 550 Petaflops of peak horsepower. The new LUMI supercomputer will be a part of EuroHPC's GPU-accelerated supercomputing platform powered by next-gen AMD CPUs and GPUs.

Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, data center and embedded systems group, AMD explains:

"AMD is proud to join with HPE to power the upcoming LUMI supercomputer to advance scientific research in artificial intelligence, weather forecasting, pharmaceutical discovery, and more. Our next-generation AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs, coupled with HPE's unique supercomputing technologies, are fueling new capabilities in high performance computing, and we are excited to strengthen the European research community through our support".

  • Powerful compute with targeted AI capabilities using next-generation AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs
  • Expanded storage to support complex workloads in modeling, simulation, and AI using HPE's Cray ClusterStor E1000 storage system
  • HPE Slingshot for purpose-built HPC networking to address demands for higher speed and congestion control for data-intensive workloads
  • Sophisticated direct liquid cooling capabilities for larger-scale systems to increase overall efficiency in electricity and water usage used to operate the system
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$309.99
$294.99$294.99$294.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2020 at 7:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.