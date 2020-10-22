NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and more are pre-loaded onto PS5

HBO Max, Hulu, and other streaming/media apps may not be available on the PS5 at launch, and apps are now pre-loaded onto console.

Published Thu, Oct 22 2020 3:32 PM CDT
Sony reveals what streaming services and media apps will be available on the PS5 at launch.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirms the big apps that'll be ready for the PS5's November 12 launch. Big heavy hitters like HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu are noticeably absent from the list, but Sony says some of these are coming later.

The following apps will be pre-installed on the PlayStation 5's SSD in the new Media section:

  • Apple TV
  • Disney+
  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Twitch
  • YouTube

Sony also confirms Twitch integration includes live chats, and Spotify tracks can play as you play PS5 games. The PlayStation 5's media remote also sports dedicated launch buttons for Disney+, Spotify, Netflix, and YouTube.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

