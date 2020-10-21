NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

Adobe's AR Together solves object persistence in multi-user AR

Adobe solved the object persistence problem that plaques multi-user AR. Now your AR decorations will be visible to everyone.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 9:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Adobe developed technology that enables persistent virtual objects in multi-user AR experiences. The technology tracks the location of other devices to display virtual objects on multiple devices at once accurately.

Adobe's AR Together solves object persistence in multi-user AR 03 | TweakTown.com

Adobe introduced AR Together, an experimental app for smartphones that enables multi-user AR experiences with accurate object tracking. One of the hurdles that prevent developers from creating seamless multi-user AR experiences is sharing the position of virtual objects between multiple devices.

Existing multi-user tracking solutions often involve comparing each device's positional data to predict where they are in relation to each other. Adobe uses the sensors in modern smartphone and sensor fusion to identify other AR-capable devices and keep track of their real-time position. The result is more accurate virtual object tracking, creating more believable shared experiences.

Adobe's AR Together is just an experimental technology right now. The company didn't say when or if the software would be made available to the public, although this kind of technology is greatly needed for AR to advance, so we'd be surprised if it doesn't end up in a commercial product.

Buy at Amazon

MARVEL Dimension of Heroes (Lenovo Mirage AR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2020 at 9:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:labs.adobe.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.