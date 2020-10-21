Adobe's AR Together solves object persistence in multi-user AR

Adobe solved the object persistence problem that plaques multi-user AR. Now your AR decorations will be visible to everyone.

Adobe developed technology that enables persistent virtual objects in multi-user AR experiences. The technology tracks the location of other devices to display virtual objects on multiple devices at once accurately.

Adobe introduced AR Together, an experimental app for smartphones that enables multi-user AR experiences with accurate object tracking. One of the hurdles that prevent developers from creating seamless multi-user AR experiences is sharing the position of virtual objects between multiple devices.

Existing multi-user tracking solutions often involve comparing each device's positional data to predict where they are in relation to each other. Adobe uses the sensors in modern smartphone and sensor fusion to identify other AR-capable devices and keep track of their real-time position. The result is more accurate virtual object tracking, creating more believable shared experiences.

Adobe's AR Together is just an experimental technology right now. The company didn't say when or if the software would be made available to the public, although this kind of technology is greatly needed for AR to advance, so we'd be surprised if it doesn't end up in a commercial product.