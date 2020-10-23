Ubisoft retires uPlay, brings cross-play, cross-save to PC & consoles

Ubisoft is retiring uPlay and replacing it with a unified cross-platform ecosystem that offers social play, cross-saves, and more.

uPlay is dead, but Ubisoft is replacing it with something better.

Ubisoft recently announced Ubisoft Connect, an ambitious new multi-platform ecosystem that unifies mobile, PC, and consoles in one seamless infrastructure. Ubisoft Connect is basically uPlay with added features. The new system is designed specifically for upcoming Ubisoft games and next-gen releases, and tethers platforms together with cross-play and cross-save transitions in select games.

Titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenix Rising, and Riders Republic will support cross-save at launch via Ubisoft Connect. No longer are your saves exclusive to PlayStation, Xbox, or PC--now they're backed up in the cloud.

Other games like Watch Dogs Legion will support cross-play with the system.

Just like uPlay, the new Ubisoft Connect will still offer in-game challenges and give you rewards for completing them. It's a great way to push engagement and keep players invested in long-term RPGs and service games. Another neat layer is how the ecosystem tracks your stats and your progress in a real-time UI that can be accessed at any time. There's also direct links to tip articles on the Ubisoft blog.

This is a big move for Ubisoft. The publisher thrives from engagement-driven live games and has infused online-driven elements into all of its major releases. Assassin's Creed, a singleplayer-only RPG, is now a live game thanks to online events and a persistent, always-connected stream of content, challenges, and rewards. This emphasis on live games ties perfectly in with the new Ubisoft Connect system and will help drive up social interactions and replayability, both of which serve as the glue for this kind of business model.

I expect Ubisoft Connect to add even more value to the publisher's lineup of games by offering more layers of play, interactivity, and engagement to the experience.

Ubisoft Connect will go live on October 29 when Watch Dog Legion launches on all platforms. uPlay is being retired and unlocks won't be available in a bunch of legacy games, so Ubisoft is unlocking all uPlay rewards for everyone. Be sure to hop in your favorite Ubisoft games to claim yours today.

"Ubisoft Connect will be the new universal home for all Ubisoft in-game services, activities, and communities on all platforms. Everything you've used Uplay and Ubisoft Club for in the past will be refreshed, expanded, and merged into Ubisoft Connect starting October 29, which coincides with the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion," Ubisoft wrote on its blog.