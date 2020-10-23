Ultra-bizarre HR Giger-esque FPS Scorn releases 2021 on Xbox Series X

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Ultra-bizarre fantasy-horror first-person shooter Scorn will launch in 2021 on Xbox Series X and PC with 4K 60FPS performance.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 23 2020 5:11 PM CDT
Scorn, one of the weirdest games we've ever seen, will officially launch on the Xbox Series X and PC in 2021.

After years of development, Ebb Software finally has a release window for their ultra-freaky horror shooter Scorn. The game is pegged to launch sometime in 2021 on Series X/S consoles and PC, complete with 4K 60FPS performance on PC and the Series X. The hallowed FPS would make HR Giger and Beksinski proud, but it's skipping current-gen hardware (Xbox One, PS4) and also won't launch on Sony's next-gen PS5.

To celebrate the announcement, Ebb released a new gameplay trailer showcasing Scorn's fundamental gameplay elements. The core loop is shooter-survival based with puzzles peppered in, all set across one of the most authentically-bizarre backdrops in the games industry today. The gun itself transforms during gameplay and becomes a key while also being able to blast enemies. It's also organic and pulses with a kind of hidden life.

The lighting systems are immaculate and look more like an Alien game than Alien Isolation, complete with unique atmospheric/particle effects and disgusting/writhing flesh-walls. It's clear Scorn will help showcase the power of the Xbox Series X's 12TFLOP GPU.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

