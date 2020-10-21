NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Silicon Motion's new PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD controllers handle 7GB/sec+

Silicon Motion unveils 3 new PCIe 4.0 controllers for 'performance and automotive' markets, with super-crazy 7GB/sec reads.

Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 11:05 PM CDT
Silicon Motion has just unveiled a new set of SSD controllers built on the PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSD standard.

The new Silicon Motion SM2264 built for performance, the SM2267 for mainstream, and SM2267XT for value DRAM-less client SSDs. The new controllers, according to Silicon Motion, were built from the ground up with new hardware features, optimized to squeeze everything it can from the PCIe 4.0 interface.

Silicon Motion's flagship SM2264 SSD controller packs a quad-core ARM R8 processor on the 12nm node, with 4 x PCIe 4.0 lanes with 16Gb/s of bandwidth. It packs 8 NAND channels, with up to 1600MT/s per channel. We're to expect up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) reads and up to 6.8GB/sec (6800MB/sec).

The other two SM2267 and SM2267XT SSD controllers have reads of up to 3.9GB/sec (3900MB/sec) with writes of up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec).

