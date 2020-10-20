NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra: super-limited edition card

COLOFUL's most-limited GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra, like every other GeForce RTX 3080 on the planet right now -- but more so.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 20 2020 9:52 PM CDT
COLORFUL has just unveiled another custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, with an even more limited edition version of its card -- but in the mid-range of its RTX 3080 offerings. This is the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra:

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra: super-limited edition card 01 | TweakTown.com
The card has a full-sized custom PCB and super-unique style with awesome holographic stickers, requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and available in both white and black. COLORFUL is making both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 in its new iGame Ultra flavor.

COLORFUL is making sure this is a limited edition card, so I'm sure there will only be a few hundred cards made in total. The GeForce RTX 3080 is hard enough to buy as it is, so I'm sure this is going to be even harder. COLORFUL also doesn't make any other white graphics card, so this could be them tipping their toes in the white-graphics-card market.

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra: super-limited edition card 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

