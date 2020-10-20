COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra: super-limited edition card

COLOFUL's most-limited GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra, like every other GeForce RTX 3080 on the planet right now -- but more so.

COLORFUL has just unveiled another custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, with an even more limited edition version of its card -- but in the mid-range of its RTX 3080 offerings. This is the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 iGame Ultra:

The card has a full-sized custom PCB and super-unique style with awesome holographic stickers, requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and available in both white and black. COLORFUL is making both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 in its new iGame Ultra flavor.

COLORFUL is making sure this is a limited edition card, so I'm sure there will only be a few hundred cards made in total. The GeForce RTX 3080 is hard enough to buy as it is, so I'm sure this is going to be even harder. COLORFUL also doesn't make any other white graphics card, so this could be them tipping their toes in the white-graphics-card market.