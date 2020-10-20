GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Corsair's Vengeance K60 keyboard, HS60 HAPTIC headset with Haptic Bass, and KATAR PRO Wireless mouse are yours to win right here!

Published Tue, Oct 20 2020 1:52 AM CDT
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Corsair to give away three of its awesome gaming peripherals to one lucky winner.

One winner gets the chance at taking home the Corsair VENGEANCE K60 Performance FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass, and KATAR PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse. The combined total prize value is $280.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from October 20, 2020 until October 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (http://www.fanpagekarma.com/Facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
