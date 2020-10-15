NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
You can steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077, just like in Grand Theft Auto

CD Projekt RED gives a deep dive on all the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 that can be customized, stolen, and raced in Night City.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 6:51 PM CDT
CD Projekt RED just revealed a ton about Cyberpunk 2077's vehicles, confirming tons of customization and a very GTA-style mechanic.

Night City is basically a high-tech crime haven, so it makes sense that cars can be stolen in Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers can yank drivers out of their cars just like in Grand Theft Auto and make away with their ride. The rides themselves have five basic classes with three main bases (or at least that's what was shown) but there's tons of variation and customization options.

"Every single vehicle you buy, every single player vehicle, is absolutely unique in every way. It's got a unique interior, unique exterior, paint job, it'll sound different and it'll also handle different," said Paul Dalessi, senior vehicle artist at CD Projekt RED.

The vehicle classes rang from hilarious clunkers to supercars designed to annihilate city streets. The classes include:

  • Economy
  • Executive
  • Heavy Duty
  • Sport
  • Hypercars
The cars themselves can be customized in various ways. You can transform a sportscar with exchangable parts to make it ready for nomad races in the Badlands, or roaring around in Night City as you unleash total havoc.

Oh, and Johnny Silverhand also rocks a Porche from 1977.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases November 19, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

