You can steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077, just like in Grand Theft Auto

CD Projekt RED gives a deep dive on all the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 that can be customized, stolen, and raced in Night City.

CD Projekt RED just revealed a ton about Cyberpunk 2077's vehicles, confirming tons of customization and a very GTA-style mechanic.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Night City is basically a high-tech crime haven, so it makes sense that cars can be stolen in Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers can yank drivers out of their cars just like in Grand Theft Auto and make away with their ride. The rides themselves have five basic classes with three main bases (or at least that's what was shown) but there's tons of variation and customization options.

"Every single vehicle you buy, every single player vehicle, is absolutely unique in every way. It's got a unique interior, unique exterior, paint job, it'll sound different and it'll also handle different," said Paul Dalessi, senior vehicle artist at CD Projekt RED.

The vehicle classes rang from hilarious clunkers to supercars designed to annihilate city streets. The classes include:

Economy

Executive

Heavy Duty

Sport

Hypercars

The cars themselves can be customized in various ways. You can transform a sportscar with exchangable parts to make it ready for nomad races in the Badlands, or roaring around in Night City as you unleash total havoc.

Oh, and Johnny Silverhand also rocks a Porche from 1977.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases November 19, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.